Dr. E. Faye Williams, Esq

Dr. E. Faye Williams, Esq

As I am sitting here watching Special Counsel Jack Smith deliver his statement regarding the third indictment of someone who should never have been president of the United States, I’m so sad as I think about all the great African-American men and women who never even had a chance to run for high office; yet they contributed so much to this nation even as they were enslaved, brutalized, denied a fair chance at education, jobs, fair housing.

Some were even denied the right to live because they were lynched! No one ever deserved to go through what many of our people went through — or what too many still go through just to live in a nation where so many still don’t even wish us well.

E. Faye Williams is president of the Dick Gregory Society.

TriceEdneyWire.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.