At first supporters of former President Donald Trump sought to ignore and downplay the public hearings by the U.S. House Select Committee investigation of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol.
Trump loyalists have now shifted tactics and are now focusing on nitpicking the credibility of witnesses in a desperate attempt to undermine the committee’s findings.
Conservatives are seizing on reports that Secret Service agents are disputing former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s claims about Trump’s unhinged behavior ahead of the Capitol riot.
Hutchinson, who served as an aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee. She said she was told that Trump became “irate” after being told by his Secret Service detail that security concerns prohibited him from going to the Capitol following his Jan. 6 speech. As the president was being driven back to the White House, Cassidy said she was told that he lunged toward the steering wheel of the vehicle he was riding in and, when agent Bobby Engel restrained him, lunged toward Engel’s neck.
Committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said she remains “absolutely confident” in Hutchinson’s credibility.
“I am absolutely confident in her credibility. I’m confident in her testimony. The committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated by anonymous sources and by men who are claiming executive privilege,” Cheney said in an interview with ABC News about the hearing.
Hutchinson’s testimony was damning.
It was damning not because of testimony that Trump threw things against the wall at the White House or attempted to grab the wheel of the presidential limousine.
The testimony of Hutchinson and others is damning because it details the extent in which Trump and his supporters attempted to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
Hutchinson provides an insider’s account of what was happening in the White House while Trump supporters engaged in a violent assault on Congress as it counted electoral votes.
Hutchinson said Trump knew the Jan. 6 rally could turn violent. She said he knew his supporters were armed but demanded that metal detectors be removed as supporters descended upon the Capitol.
As his supporters rioted and chanted “Hang Mike Pence, Trump said that his vice president, who had refused to bend under pressure to illegally throw out electoral ballots, deserved to be targeted, according to what Hutchinson said she heard from people who were present when Trump made the comment.
An angry mob armed with baseball bats and pepper spray came within 40 feet of the vice president. Pence’s Secret Service detail had to swiftly move him to safety and guard him for nearly five hours in the bowels of the Capitol.
Trump called Pence a “wimp” and other derogatory names in a call that morning from the Oval Office, said the former president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and other White House aides in earlier testimony to the panel.
The nine-member U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, comprising seven Democrats and two Republicans, has done an impressive and essential public service for the past year in investigating the connection between Trump and his allies and the violence that ensued on the Capitol.
The public hearing is having an impact, which is why Trump supporters and election deniers are desperately now seeking to assassinate the character of Hutchinson. Expect more character attacks on key witnesses.
But the truth is coming out and having an effect.
A new poll shows that about half of Americans believe Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack.
The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 48% of U.S. adults say the Republican former president should be charged with a crime for his role, while 31% say he should not be charged. An additional 20% say they don’t know enough to have an opinion. Fifty-eight percent say Trump bears a great deal or quite a bit of responsibility for what happened on Jan. 6.
The poll was conducted after five public hearings by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack but it was taken before Tuesday’s surprise hearing featuring Hutchinson.
Hutchinson’s explosive testimony provided more evidence that Trump could be linked to a federal crime.
