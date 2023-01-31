A police video depicted five officers viciously beating a Black man who later died. Tyre Nichols’ death prompted murder charges Thursday against the officers. Nichols died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.”
Nichols’ death has sparked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.
“On average, police in the United States shoot and kill more than 1,000 people every year,” according to an analysis by the Washington Post.
“Although half of the people shot and killed by police are white, Black Americans are shot at a disproportionate rate. They account for roughly 14% of the U.S. population and are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans. Hispanic Americans are also killed by police at a disproportionate rate.”
While having more officers reflect the communities they serve is a worthy goal, it is not a panacea in reducing police brutality.
In the death of Nichols, the officers and the victim are Black.
Radical policing reforms are needed to address systemic racism affecting people of African descent around the world, said U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet after the release of a report on the issue June 2021.
While race is a factor, the emphasis should be on the officer training, police misconduct, the use of excessive force and accountability regardless of the race or ethnicity of the officers involved.
The Memphis officers each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.
Nichols’ family members and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes. Attorneys for the family likened Nichols’ beating to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.
One of the attorneys for Nichols’ family, Ben Crump said the video showed that Nichols was tased, pepper-sprayed and restrained when he was pulled over near his home. He was returning home from a suburban park where he had taken photos of the sunset.
Police have said Nichols was stopped for reckless driving and at some point fled from the scene.
Crump and Antonio Romanucci issued a statement saying that Nichols “lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop.”
Relatives have accused the police of causing Nichols to have a heart attack and kidney failure. Officials said Nichols experienced a medical emergency.
Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis described the officers’ actions as “heinous, reckless and inhumane,” and said that her department has been unable to substantiate the reckless driving allegation that prompted the stop.
“As far as I know today, I do believe that the stop itself was very questionable,” she told Good Morning America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.