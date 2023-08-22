Dr. E. Faye Williams, Esq

Many of us have been consumed with the antics of Donald Trump for far too long. It’s clear that those won’t end soon, but he seems to be in good hands now for us to believe justice will be served.

He’s in good hands with Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump’s case in Washington, D.C. She was appointed to her position by President Barack Obama. She doesn’t seem to be planning to keep us wondering how she will handle the trial. I don’t think his antics will work with her.

E. Faye Williams is president of the Dick Gregory Society. TriceEdneyWire.com

