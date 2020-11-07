The race is not given to the swift nor to the strong but to the one who endures to the end.
— Combined scriptures, Ecclesiastes 9:11 and Matthew 24:13
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are on the brink of being sworn in as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America.
While the election will not be officially certified until December 2020, Biden and Harris will both make history and share a common story of what it means to never give up.
Assuming there are no legal challenges to reverse the will of the American people, President-Elect Joe Biden will make history as the oldest president ever sworn into office. He would be 78 years.
Similarly, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will make history as the first woman, first Black woman, and first Indian woman to become vice president.
When one reflects upon President-Elect Biden’s journey to the White House, it has not been easy.
Shortly after defeating in November 1972 Republican incumbent J. Caleb Boggs, Biden’s wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter, Amy, were killed in an automobile accident. His sons, Beau and Hunter, survived the accident, but both had broken legs.
While Joe became the sixth youngest senator when he was elected to the United States Senate from Delaware, the loss of one’s spouse and one-year-old daughter was indeed devasting and Joe even contemplated resigning to focus solely on his young sons.
For most, they would have given up.
I could not imagine living life without my partner and beloved wife, Kimya. I certainly could not have imagined being a single father with two young boys.
Nevertheless, Joe Biden never gave up.
In June 1987, when he launched his campaign to run for president again, he had to withdraw three months later in September 1987 because of campaign controversy about quotes he had used from other leaders’ speeches.
And if that was not enough, in February 1988 Biden had to undergo brain surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
Joe had suffered a leaking intracranial berry aneurysm. A few months later he suffered a pulmonary embolism and had to undergo a second surgery to repair an aneurysm in May of that same year.
Nevertheless, Joe Biden never gave up.
Still hoping to one day become president, he launched his presidential campaign in January 2007.
Again, Joe had to withdraw from the presidential race on January 3, 2008, because he had finished poorly in fifth place in the Iowa caucuses with only one percent.
Nevertheless, Joe Biden never gave up.
Later in 2008, when then Senator Barack Obama was considering someone to become his vice presidential running mate, he selected his senatorial colleague Joe Biden.
Obama and Biden would go on to win the historic 2008 presidential election and serve for two terms, from 2008 to 2016.
While Joe had helped to elect President Obama as the first African-American President of the United States, the dream of becoming president himself was still in his spirit.
However, after his beloved son, Beau, died on January 6, 2015, coupled with the energy surrounding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to become the first female President of the United States, it appeared that Joe Biden’s dream of becoming president was over — at least temporarily.
But something happened.
In his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” Joe Biden tells his story of how his family’s pain and hardship gave him the strength to heed his son Beau’s advice and plea: to never give up.
Now some 33 years later since he first ran for president, America is about to witness history with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.
Given that earlier this year he lost the first three democratic primary contests, no one thought that Biden had a chance. In fact, I had even counted him out.
But on Nov. 6, 2020, history was made and President-Elect Joe Biden began to write a new chapter in his life: That good things happen when we never give up!
I’m sure there are many of you who have faced obstacles such as Joe Biden has.
I’m sure you can write your own story of how you garnered the strength to overcome your own obstacles.
While some may focus this year on the defeat of one of the most racist, xenophobic presidents in American history, President Donald J. Trump, let us pause and remember that this election is really about a man, a husband, a father, a grandfather, and an American leader who never gave up!
We all will encounter obstacles and setbacks in our lives, but remember, with faith in God, we must never give up!
As always, keep the faith!
