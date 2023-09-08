Vermont Law School

An artist who painted now-covered murals at Vermont Law School that were intended to honor African Americans and abolitionists involved in the Underground Railroad, but were considered by some to be racially offensive, lost his appeal to remove the barrier last month. — AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File

 Lisa Rathke

So what exactly should we do when people consider extant art racist? In 2020, the Vermont Law School decided that the solution was to use acoustic tiles to cover a pair of murals.

The U.S. Court of Appeals recently rejected the claim by artist Samuel Kerson that the decision violated his rights under the 1990 Visual Artists Rights Act. But even if the court’s interpretation was correct and federal law doesn’t protect a work from being covered, the ruling shouldn’t be the end of the matter; not, at least, for those who love art.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of “Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.”

