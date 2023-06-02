President Abraham Lincoln

President Abraham Lincoln is depicted making his Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania on Nov. 19, 1863. The cemetery commemorates soldiers who died in the Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in July. — AP Photo

What really started the Civil War? — Abbey, age 7, Stone Ridge, New York

The U.S. citizenship test — which immigrants must pass before becoming citizens of the United States — has this question: “Name one problem that led to the Civil War.” It lists three possible correct answers: “slavery,” “economic reasons” and “states’ rights.”

Robert Gudmestad of Colorado State University wrote this article for Curious Kids, a series for children of all ages. The series is hosted by The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

