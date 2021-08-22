Over the past year, City Council has acted on an array of actions to reduce the unacceptable levels of shootings and gun-related homicides in Philadelphia. Council has supported gun buybacks with non-profit partners, taking over 600 firearms off our streets. Legislation was passed with voter support creating an office to aid victims of gun violence. Council led the city’s effort to file a lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its leaders over their utter failure to enact stronger gun laws.
Most significantly, in the city budget approved in June, Council negotiated with the Kenney administration and approved a historic level of funding for gun violence prevention programs. Over $155 million will be spent this coming year on prevention efforts, including $68 million in new spending. Of the new funding, $22 million is being uniquely targeted for community groups that know their neighborhoods and the sources of disputes that often lead to gun violence better than anyone.
Councilmembers will serve on a group providing oversight and support to help community partners navigate the grant process, and to encourage corporate and other stakeholders to provide additional resources. To learn more about applying for a community anti-violence grant, see the city’s application.
These are just some of Council’s constant, ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence. There are many others — improved curfew centers to turn young people away from negative paths. Jobs creation strategies to offer jobs, opportunity and hope for Philadelphia residents. An anti-violence resources network — a one-stop-shop where people can call to find help as their neighborhood seeks a way out of violence. And community meetings and rallies led by our members that engage residents more directly in ongoing efforts to make their community safer.
None of these actions and initiatives happen in a vacuum. Council works every day to collaborate with the key stakeholders to reduce gun violence. Non-profit groups with deep, lived experience dealing with gun violence. The Kenney administration’s Office of Violence Prevention and multiple city agencies engaged in the collective effort to prevent gun violence and offer residents real alternatives to the despair that grips too many neighborhoods.
The Philadelphia Police Department and District Attorney’s Office are pivotal partners as well. We seek and deserve smart policing that treats residents fairly and equitably, and does everything within the law to keep the peace and reduce the violence. We need a DA’s Office that focuses equally on justice reforms and victims of crime, and works to get illegal guns and gun criminals off our streets.
Our other law enforcement partners play important roles too, and we hope and expect that state and federal law enforcement agencies are cooperating, sharing data and working together to stop gun criminals who make neighborhoods unsafe.
Escalating gun violence isn’t just happening in Philadelphia. As of Aug. 9, there have been 12,312 gun deaths in the United States this year, and 24,731 gun-related injuries. A total of 675 children (11 and younger) have been shot, and 2,767 teenagers have been injured by gunfire. America is awash in gun violence, and our country desperately needs Congress to act on common-sense gun laws to help make us safer.
Our residents can play critical roles in reducing gun violence and helping to make their neighborhood safer. If you have an unwanted gun in your home, pay attention at www.PHLCouncil.com for the next gun buyback that Council and its partners hold. Turn in a working firearm and you’ll get a $100 gift card for groceries. Know where the young adults and teens in your lives are at night, and help steer them away from negative paths. Join a Town Watch in your neighborhood to help keep it safe (http://www.townwatch.net/contact.html).
The level of gun violence currently happening in Philadelphia is unacceptable and Council is focused every single day on supporting and acting on strategies to prevent it. The recent news from the U.S. Census says that Philadelphia’s population actually grew slightly since 2010. More people want to live here. We owe it to every longtime resident and our newest ones to do everything within our power, working together, to keep Philadelphia safe.
