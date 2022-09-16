Tiffany Fletcher, a city employee and mother of three, was working at the Mill Creek Recreation Center last Friday when she was killed by a stray bullet. Teryn Johnson, 17, was walking her dog on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street in Frankford on Sunday when she was shot and killed by unidentified assailants. Daniel Ruley, a 37-year-old SEPTA manager and father of seven, was killed in an ambush outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane on Monday.
“It’s just unfathomable to think how many lives were impacted by gun violence,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at a news conference about violence in the city over the weekend.
But the violence that occurred last weekend has become all too common.
As of Sept. 13, police statistics show, 386 people had been slain in homicides this year — 3% higher than the same date last year, which ended with a record 562 homicides. The number of homicides in Philadelphia has more than doubled since 2013, when police reported 246 homicides.
While there is a rise in gun violence in cities and towns across the United States in the past two years, Philadelphia is one of the few major American cities where it’s the worst it has been in decades.
In response to the rise in violence, the city’s budget has allocated more funding toward police and community-based violence prevention groups, recreation centers and schools. However, after decades of race-based redlining and other disinvestment, increased spending in these areas will take time to achieve results.
Philadelphia has allocated $208 million toward anti-violence efforts, but most of it is devoted to initiatives that would take at least five years to have an impact, according to the City Controller’s Office.
The Kenney administration said the controller’s analysis is flawed and that 70% of its antiviolence budget supports short-term programs, not 17% as reported by the City Controller’s Office.
However, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that some key city-run anti-violence programs lack required measures and goals to determine whether they are working.
City government’s anti-violence spending, like the gun crimes themselves, is also surging, to $208.5 million, up from $155 million the year before. Funding for the Police Department is up 8% to nearly $800 million.
While there are complex challenges to reducing crime in one of the nation’s poorest cities, city funding should be mainly directed to evidence-based solutions.
A 2017 Temple University study of Philadelphia Ceasefire, housed at Temple University’s School of Medicine, found that over a two-year period, the program reduced shootings by 30% in its targeted zones in North Philadelphia, most in the 22nd Police District. The program trains outreach workers and violence interrupters in conflict mediation.
“Despite is seeming success, the program did not get its $1.5 million partnership grant with the city and the U.S. Justice Department renewed after President Barack Obama left office,” the Inquirer reported.
We need funding for Philadelphia Ceasefire and other solutions that have a direct and measurable impact on crime.
Police and community cooperation will be key in solving crimes.
On Monday, Mayor Kenney re-emphasized the $10,000 reward for tips regarding shootings that occur within 500 feet of schools, libraries and recreation centers and made a plea to the public to provide any information they may have regarding the shooting of Tiffany Fletcher.
“This is a community problem. It’s not just a police reports problem. It’s not just a prosecution problem. It’s a problem that we need information to take these bad guys off the street,” he said. “Not to put everybody in jail, just the ones that are willing to pull a trigger and kill someone.”
For law enforcement to gain increased community cooperation, officials must emphasize how they will ensure the safety of witnesses and others who provide information to police. Officers will need to build more trust in the community. In addition to relying on witnesses, the city must increase the number of surveillance cameras and street lighting to help prevent and solve crimes. Research shows that the certainty of being caught deters a person from committing a crime.
Meanwhile, the mayor must continue to speak out against “unacceptable” violent crime in the city.
The alarming trend in gun violence in Philadelphia is a crisis that demands a more urgent and targeted response. Cold-blooded killers who take the lives of law-abiding citizens and endanger the lives of children must be taken off the streets and put in jail.
Leaders must send a strong and clear message through words and action that violent criminals will be held accountable.
