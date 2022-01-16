It has been almost two long years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, threatening both the health and well-being of every person who lives, works or visits Philadelphia. While our community has become more resilient — due in large part to the rapid adoption of vaccines and safety regulations — it is clear that COVID has changed our city and has redefined our communities’ efforts to care for others.
While newspapers and social media platforms tell stories of staffing shortages or defining a "new normal" of working remotely, the fact remains for many city residents, it is difficult to "envision" a future with a good paying job.
Unfortunately, many Philadelphia workers face these realities too often, whether because of a lack of viable options or not possessing the required skillset for available jobs. Even prior to the pandemic’s shuttering businesses across the city and driving thousands out of work, Philadelphia was the poorest big city in the country with an unacceptable 25% of residents living in poverty. More troubling was the fact that the city had one of the slowest job growth rates in the region with the majority of new jobs providing lower wages and income.
The pandemic has made this situation worse, with several companies unlikely to re-open or announcing that a significant percentage of workers may never return to the city. The effect of this means a dearth of good-paying jobs, depressed city tax revenues and further harm to small and medium-sized businesses that benefit from street traffic. If Philadelphia is going to rebound from the pandemic, we need to actualize a new way of fostering and supporting inclusive job and business growth. It is well documented that Philadelphia has long been one of the hardest places in the country for a new company to open or current city businesses to see growth. Many companies citywide were able to survive the pandemic despite the requirement that most workers do so from home. But despite this, several now are weighing options to move out of the city due to high costs, including taxes.
We need to be retaining these businesses if we are going to rebound from COVID and address its poverty. Philadelphia’s companies (and we need to claim them as ours) allow for workers to be present for both their employers and their families while investing and strengthening their community. All too often some look at our companies without kinship. As if they are not part of what makes our city great. When in actuality embracing our business community as essential partners is what’s key to long-term viability and growth. The need for city decision makers to refocus on what it will take to rebound from COVID and reduce Philadelphia’s poverty starts with a belief that a vibrant, growing and inclusive economy is the best way to address poverty. While the aid many received during the pandemic was necessary and lifesaving, it cannot and will not last forever.
To rebound and rebuild means focusing on neighborhood safety and cleanliness. It means ensuring that our workforce has the skillsets employers need and employers are connecting with qualified prospects. It means fixing the city’s broken tax and regulatory system that make Philadelphia significantly more expensive and harder to grow a business than it is in the suburbs. That is why the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware (AACC), and a growing number of organizations, are working together to spur inclusive growth citywide.
Over the next few months, this Inclusive Growth Coalition — InclusiveGrowthPHL.org — will be highlighting data and stories about real city business owners and the challenges they face in the city. These stories are important because envisioning a post-COVID future doesn't start with questions around work-from-home attire — it starts by providing every member of our community access to good, dependable and family-sustaining jobs
