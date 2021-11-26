When it comes to air pollution and climate change, low-income communities, communities of color, and other marginalized groups bear a disproportionate burden. Black communities and other communities of color in Pennsylvania experience disproportionate harms from vehicle pollution since our neighborhoods are often located closest to highways and other sources of vehicle pollution such as bus terminals. In fact, Black Americans are 75% more likely than others to live near facilities that produce hazardous waste. And in 2019 the American Lung Association reported, “If you live in Philadelphia the air you breathe may put your health at risk.”
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the agency responsible for protecting the health and environment of communities across the United States, can address the injustice of pollution and climate change by enacting the strongest possible federal clean car standards. Since transportation is the largest source of carbon pollution in our country, strong fuel economy standards will protect families from dangerous vehicle pollution, fight climate change, and save drivers money at the pump too.
Clean car standards have dramatically reduced tailpipe pollution from cars and trucks, helping clean up our air and reduce the carbon pollution that is the main driver of climate change. The Biden Administration must go a step further for the benefit of communities in Pennsylvania. With over 210,000 children and 1.1 million adults in our state suffering from asthma, we can ill afford more air pollution.
Recently, working with the National Religious Partnership for the Environment, nearly 150 Black church leaders in Pennsylvania wrote to the Biden Administration urging the EPA and Department of Transportation (DOT) to adopt robust clean car standards that would protect health in Black communities. The letter urged the Administration to set strong clean car standards that would achieve 100 percent zero-emission vehicles by 2035. Our role as faith leaders is to protect and minister to our congregants. When our children and neighbors suffer from respiratory illnesses like asthma, we all suffer. We need to fight vehicle pollution to protect our families and most vulnerable.
As a Christian, I care about protecting God’s creation—this means not only limiting pollution and fighting climate change but also protecting human health. Having non-polluting cars is important for Black communities since our health depends on it. We carry a higher burden of harm from dirty vehicle pollution, including higher rates of asthma and other respiratory illnesses. EPA scientists confirmed this in a study which revealed that Black Americans shoulder the impacts of pollution by a rate that is 54 percent higher than the health burden on the American population overall.
Air pollution and climate change are environmental justice issues; Americans can’t live freely if we can’t breathe freely or live safely. To attend to these injustices, we need stronger vehicle pollution standards. It starts with restoring these standards at least to levels set during the Obama-Biden administration, and ideally, making them even stronger than Obama era standards.
Enhancing our nation’s clean car standards will allow for more advanced and fuel-efficient vehicles, not only protecting our health but also saving consumers money at the pump. To date, Pennsylvania families have saved over $1.2 billion at the pump thanks to clean car standards, and households across the state are already expected to be $1,600 richer by 2030. Strengthening these standards will lead to greater economic benefits for communities across Pennsylvania.
Clean car standards, in the past, have dramatically reduced tailpipe pollution from cars and trucks, helping clean up our air and reduce the carbon pollution that is the main driver of climate change. The Biden Administration should set a clear course to advance cleaner car standards and help unburden communities of color suffering from tailpipe pollution. Now is the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.