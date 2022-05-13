The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion let us all into the minds of the majority party’s intention to limit a woman’s right to choose what she does with her own body. They appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, a legal precedent that was decided almost 50 years ago.
The shock. The nerve. But no surprise. We have heard that sentiment over and over again from that side of the aisle. For right now, Pennsylvania would be immune to changes because Gov. Tom Wolf has maintained his support for a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body.
Some states have begun to make changes already and if Roe is overturned, those changes will automatically go into effect.
What will be next? Rolling back freedoms on marriage? Religion? Speech?
Nothing good comes of this. Years of work to allow people to have the freedom to make choices hangs in the balance. I will always support a woman’s right to choose what happens to her own body. I am 100% pro-woman.
Economic reasons
There are so many reasons women choose to exercise their reproductive rights — economics, health, age, complications. The people who say they are against this legal and safe procedure are the same people who want to tell the rest of us to stay out of their guns and speech. They are fine with babies being born until those babies need services that a mother cannot pay for, which is one reason a pregnancy is terminated in the first place.
Personal freedoms
Reproductive rights are fundamental rights. When the punishment for rape is less than the punishment to abort an unwanted pregnancy from rape — as in some states — we are in a misguided world with a very misguided conversation about a person’s personal rights.
What’s next
What comes after limiting or eliminating a woman’s right to choose what she does with her body? The years of working to ensure rights for so many — race, gender, sexual orientation, religion — the large and small successes we’ve had for everyone to feel a sense of freedom and acceptance will go out the window now? The U.S. Supreme Court can take 50 years of precedent and just trash it through political wedge issues and their personal beliefs?
It is terrifying to think this is where we are now. This country has been on a slippery slope of progress and regress. We can’t turn back 50 years of legislative accomplishments like this. And I will work to see it does not happen as long as I am here.
