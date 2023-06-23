Some of the fiercest attacks against Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents came from Trump himself, especially in barbs aimed at Hillary Clinton.

That’s why in the indictment, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith cited some of Trump’s own speeches from his 2016 election campaign to show in easy-to-grasp form how seriously — or unseriously — the former president took the task of keeping the nation’s official secrets secret.

