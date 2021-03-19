Donald Ayer served as U.S. attorney and principal deputy solicitor general in the Reagan administration and as deputy attorney general under George H.W. Bush. He serves on the Voter Protection Program’s bipartisan advisory board Norman Eisen was President Barack Obama’s “ethics czar” from 2009 to 2011 and ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2011—14. He is a senior fellow in Governance Studies at Brookings and serves as counsel for the Voter Protection Program. The Washington Post