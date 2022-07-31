Former President Donald Trump gave a speech Tuesday on violence in America.
Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, said there must be “tough,” “nasty” and “mean” new responses to violent crime, including stop and frisk.
In a speech filled with violent imagery, Trump marked a return to the rhetoric he used in the 2016 campaign, as he considers launching another presidential bid as early as this fall.
Trump said the nation’s mayors and governors were not doing enough to reduce violent crime.
He has some nerve.
While rising violent crime needs to be seriously addressed, Trump lacks the moral authority to lecture the nation’s governors and mayors about law and order.
Trump has incited and allowed violence against his opponents to stay in power.
If Trump wants to do something about lawlessness in America, he can start with himself and many of his violent supporters.
Trump played a central role in fomenting a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and refused to immediately ask his supporters to stop attacking police.
Referring to the Capitol riot, Biden was right when he tweeted: “You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-American.”
In his speech on crime Tuesday, Trump repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. The former president’s allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges he appointed.
On Jan. 6, Trump stood by as a mob of his supporters ransacked the Capitol and tried to halt certification of Biden’s win.
The House Jan. 6 committee has provided detailed evidence of Trump’s desperate attempts to remain in power and his refusal to call off the violent mob of his supporters as they tried to halt the peaceful transition of power. Trump has continued to try to pressure officials to overturn Biden’s win, despite there being no legal means to decertify it.
Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail feared for their lives, as rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and stormed the Capitol.
The people testifying against Trump have been Republicans who had previously supported him.
His refusal to act for more than three hours to stop the violence is even too much for several right-leaning editorial boards. A Wall Street Journal editorial slammed Trump for violating his oath of office and duty to the country, declaring that he “has shown not an iota of regret.”
A New York Post editorial strongly suggested that Trump deliberately enlisted the mob’s violent help to sustain the pressure on Pence. “Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again,” the editorial concluded, saying something that most Republicans still will not.
An AP-NORC in June found that 48% of U.S. adults say Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the siege of the U.S. Capitol.
More than 300 people have pleaded guilty so far to federal crimes stemming from the riot. More than 840 people have been charged with crimes including assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy.
The Justice Department is investigating Trump’s actions as part of its criminal probe of his effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
Trump has behaved as if he is above the law. He is in no position to give law and order speeches.
