President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to America’s security.
By repeating lies about rigged elections and urging his supporters to take back their country, Trump helped to incite the violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol in which five people were killed.
During the siege, a Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman. Authorities said three other people died in medical emergencies. Lawmakers scrambled for safety and hid as rioters took control of the Capitol, delaying by hours the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Joe Biden’s victory.
The riots Trump incited followed weeks of online calls for violence in the nation’s capital in the waning days of his presidency.
At a rally shortly before the riot at the Capitol, Trump urged his supporters to “fight like hell” against the election results, falsely claiming a stolen election.
As long as he is in office and has a large and rabid following, Trump remains a threat.
Law enforcement must take Trump and his loyalists seriously to prevent them from causing more violence.
The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, stoking fears of more violence after the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol.
An internal FBI bulletin warned that some of the people are members of extremist groups.
The FBI said it wasn’t focused on peaceful protests but “on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.”
Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, said authorities in state capitals and other major cities besides Washington should prepare for the possibility of violent protests next week.
Posts on social media have promoted a “Million Militia March” on the day of Biden’s inauguration.
Trump and the extremists will continue to be a threat as long as they are not held accountable.
Despite both veiled and overt threats from Trump and his supporters, lawmakers and law enforcement officials cannot be intimidated from doing their job.
That’s why it was important that Trump was impeached last week by the House for a second time and that rioters continue to be arrested and prosecuted. Social media companies are right to impose restrictions on those who use the platform to push misinformation and incite violence. More Republican leaders must speak out against Trump and right-wing extremists.
The riot on the Capitol showed officials were not prepared for the violent attack. Officials must take domestic terrorism as seriously as terrorism by foreign agents.
