Like Joe Biden’s ascent to the White House, Donald Trump’s indictment for unlawfully holding classified documents and obstructing justice offers a partial answer to one great question of American politics: Can the country’s institutions contain his excesses?

The backlash that the indictment has prompted highlights another: What happens when they do? When the Democrat defeated him, Trump’s armed supporters stormed the Capitol to prevent the transfer of power, assaulting police officers and chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” Within minutes of his indictment earlier this month, threats and even calls for civil war were surging on social media platforms used by his supporters.

