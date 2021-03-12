Donald J. Trump is no longer president, but his influence within the Republican Party was palpable during his recent second impeachment trial before Congress.
Still terrified by a seditionist who gives oxygen to white supremacists and conspiracy theorists, the majority of GOP lawmakers cowered in their political foxholes, while trivializing the sacrifices of those who fought, bled and died for the very freedoms that they were elected to protect and uphold.
Despite his refusal to attend the four days of arguments among the 100 senators who would determine his fate, Trump’s presence was reflected in the actions and words of the castrated members of his fractured party.
As most Republicans pledged their allegiance to the 45th U.S. president, I reflected on the oath that I took as a sailor nearly 40 years ago to defend the Constitution against “all enemies, foreign and domestic,” hoping that the 10 GOP senators with military experience would step up to the front lines to punish Trump for his attempted overthrow of the government.
For the second time in a year, pivotal Republicans lacked the guts to break ranks, voting along party lines to acquit the former president who incited thousands of his angry supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop the certification of the 2020 election, resulting in the Senate falling 10 votes short of the required two-thirds majority to convict.
For political expediency, Republicans, who were among the targets of his deadly insurrection, chose Trump over country, further emboldening him to proclaim hours after the bipartisan 57-43 vote that his “Make America Great Again” movement was just beginning — after four years of using the same slogan to undermine U.S. influence in global affairs and make it the world leader in COVID-19 infections and deaths.
The day before the vote, the Senate awarded Eugene Goodman, a Black Capitol police officer who served in Iraq, with the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, for his heroism during the siege.
As lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, I wondered what was Goodman’s take on the hypocrites who defended the chief instigator of the violence, which resulted in the loss of his colleague Brian Sicknick, an Air National Guard veteran, who died of injuries suffered while protecting trapped lawmakers from the domestic terrorists.
Before the violence erupted, Trump loyalists Sen. Josh Hawley fist-pumped a salute to Trump supporters outside the Capitol, personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani called for “trial by combat” at the rally, and Sens. Ted Cruz and Mo Brooks both stoked the mob beforehand with election fraud lies.
They and other complicitors deserve to be branded as traitors as much as the outnumbered Capitol officers deserve to be honored as patriots.
It’s ironic that lawmakers, whom the Constitution grants the power to put military forces in harm’s way, failed to muster the same courage to stand up for a democracy that they also swore to protect, like Goodman, Sicknick and two other officers who later died by suicide.
It’s worth noting that Congress comprises 91 members with military experience — 74 in the House and 17 in the Senate, which include Sens. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton and seven other Republicans who refused to break with Trump’s base and instead questioned the constitutionality of the trial as a political cop-out.
Only Republican Sens. Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey displayed any semblance of a patriotic backbone.
A month after Trump’s mob forced them into hiding, political allies, like Hawley, sitting back with his feet up, along with Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, were seen ignoring the historic proceedings as Democratic prosecutors argued their case to convict Trump.
This type of trivializing behavior comes as no surprise as GOPers like these even defended Trump when he ignored intelligence reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops and remained largely silent when he reportedly called fallen service members “losers” and “suckers.”
If today’s 1.3 million service members approached their duties as casually as some lawmakers, more than 325 million Americans, like me, would be deprived of the liberties that are often taken for granted.
Having served on the staffs of three admirals, one recognized as a war hero and who died three years ago, I can attest that, generally speaking, members of the armed forces exhibit more courage and character than most members in both chambers of Congress.
I have served with real heroes, and what I witnessed during Trump’s trial amounts to flat-out cowardice!
