Black/African-American entrepreneurs own more than 3 million small businesses in the United States with annual sales totaling over $150 billion. However, Black business ownership rates dropped 41% between February and April 2020, the largest rate of any racial group.
In Philadelphia, the city’s 1.8 Black businesses per 1,000 Black residents is 65% below Washington, 62% below Atlanta, 48% below New York, 30% below Boston and 41% below the national average.
Over the past few years, historic inequalities — like lack of access to capital — have combined with hurdles that have been heightened by the pandemic.
As we celebrate Black History Month, it is as important as ever to acknowledge these ongoing challenges faced by our business community and consider solutions to help shift the landscape for better equity and prosperity.
Access to capital
Access to capital remains a top challenge. According to the Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey and the Federal Reserve’s Small Business Credit Survey, only 35.7% of Black-owned businesses received all the credit they requested compared with 57.6% for white entrepreneurs.
Making more credit options available to diverse business owners can be the difference between a business’s survival and its closure. In addition to traditional lending, working with Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions can create an ecosystem of support that provides additional avenues to accessing capital. These institutions, such as Philly’s own Enterprise Center, specifically work with underserved populations including those in low- to moderate-income areas and minority populations.
Access to information and mentorship
Another known challenge among business owners is where to find trustworthy information and mentorship. According to a regional survey, less than 40% of Black/African-American entrepreneurs had sufficient access to mentors and support networks to help launch and scale their business.
When considering starting a business, building your network, and more, remember that you’re not alone. Many resources available to support your business endeavors:
Wells Fargo's Connect to More provides women business owners a free 12-week program with access to expertise and specialized resources, including support from a network of peer mentors and industry experts.
The path forward
As progress continues to be made toward improving access to capital and access to information and mentorship, long-term resiliency planning is also a critical step to help diverse small business owners find ways to pivot their business models and reimagine their products and services so they can meet the needs of an evolving economy.
These actions, coupled with more equitable access to capital and information, can accelerate the recovery of the wider small business ecosystem, creating numerous pathways for entrepreneurs to seek the help they need.
Wells Fargo is committed to improving access to credit and resources for Black and African-American business owners, which can be accomplished through effective partnerships and sharing of information.
By working together, communities, financial institutions and business owners can continue to move toward a more equitable landscape where business owners can thrive and prosper.
