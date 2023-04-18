The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is one of the most important but least well-known federal agencies. Responsible for overseeing the nation’s electric and natural gas industries, including regulating the interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and oil, the agency plays an immense role in the day-to-day life of every person in the United States. This is particularly true in Pennsylvania, where the shift to clean energy will go directly through FERC. Most notably, PJM, one of the largest transmission organizations that serves the state among 12 others, has one of the largest backlogs of renewable energy projects, and FERC will have a say in determining which projects move forward.
President Joe Biden has appointed Willie Phillips to the position of acting chairman, but it is time for the acting designation to be removed and a formal nomination to permanent chairman be made. Acting Chairman Phillips’ appointment is historic for a couple reasons. In 2021, he became the first African American member of the commission in 40 years, and in January 2023, he became the first African American chairman, acting or otherwise, in the history of the agency.
His selection as acting chairman comes with a great deal of support both inside and outside the halls of Congress. The Congressional Black Caucus has praised his appointment, while groups like the Black Economic Alliance, the Joint Center for Political and Economic studies, and the American Association of Blacks in Energy have done the same. Not to mention, his initial confirmation to the commission was unanimous in the Senate – there’s broad support and recognition of the expertise that he brings.
Beyond the history of his appointment, he has the experience and skills necessary to lead the agency and help advance President Biden’s ambitious climate change and clean energy plan. Prior to his time at FERC, he served on the District of Columbia Public Service Commission (DCPSC), ending his tenure in 2021 as chairman of that commission. And he has also done work on regulatory compliance in the private sector, which gives him a unique perspective on the industry he’s creating standards for.
Early into his tenure as acting chairman at FERC, Phillips has laid out a clear set of priorities for his time in leadership — priorities that include a focus on reliability, environmental justice and equity. Given the impact that climate change and many of FERC’s regulatory decisions have on Black and brown communities, a clear commitment toward engaging with these communities and emphasizing environmental justice is more important than ever. This is even more true when looking at Pennsylvania, where reports already show rising temperatures put Black and brown communities in Philadelphia more at risk to the effects of climate change.
He has shown in his past, going back to his time at DCPSC, that his agenda is not just empty words. While at DCPSC he focused immensely on stakeholder engagement with the communities that would be impacted by the decisions that came out of that commission. And already at FERC, he has announced a spring 2023 environmental justice roundtable, showing that he intends to take meaningful steps to engage with those most affected by climate change.
At a time when climate change and safe, reliable energy transmission are priorities, FERC will have an outsized role in ushering in a new era of clean energy across the country. The person to lead the agency and the nation forward is Acting Chairman Phillips, but he needs the full weight of an official nomination to permanent chairman to best carry out this work. His experience, ability to work collaboratively with a variety of people, and commitment to environmental justice and stakeholder engagement are what are needed to lead this agency. It’s time that Biden nominates him to permanent chairman of FERC. It’s what the country needs.
Blondell Reynolds Brown was a Philadelphia City Council member at-large from 1999 through 2019, and majority whip from 2012 through 2019. She served as chair of the Committee on Environment, where she was a leader on energy conservation, sustainability and environmental issues, including establishing the City’s Office of Sustainability.
