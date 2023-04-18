Willie Phillips

Willie Phillips

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is one of the most important but least well-known federal agencies. Responsible for overseeing the nation’s electric and natural gas industries, including regulating the interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and oil, the agency plays an immense role in the day-to-day life of every person in the United States. This is particularly true in Pennsylvania, where the shift to clean energy will go directly through FERC. Most notably, PJM, one of the largest transmission organizations that serves the state among 12 others, has one of the largest backlogs of renewable energy projects, and FERC will have a say in determining which projects move forward.

President Joe Biden has appointed Willie Phillips to the position of acting chairman, but it is time for the acting designation to be removed and a formal nomination to permanent chairman be made. Acting Chairman Phillips’ appointment is historic for a couple reasons. In 2021, he became the first African American member of the commission in 40 years, and in January 2023, he became the first African American chairman, acting or otherwise, in the history of the agency.

Blondell Reynolds Brown was a Philadelphia City Council member at-large from 1999 through 2019, and majority whip from 2012 through 2019. She served as chair of the Committee on Environment, where she was a leader on energy conservation, sustainability and environmental issues, including establishing the City’s Office of Sustainability.

