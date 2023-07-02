Andrew M. Cuomo and Benjamin F. Chavis Jr.

America 2023: tumultuous times. Yes. Yet, amid the greatest domestic challenges of American history, our nation has attempted to respond to the challenges through transformative public policy initiatives that have moved America toward a more perfect inclusive union.

Today there are new challenges to be sure, but also there are ongoing battles that have yet to be won. There are civil rights struggles and conditions that harken back to the 1960s that still abuse people of color every day, that still deny justice, equality and opportunity for all.

Andrew M. Cuomo has served as governor and attorney general of New York, chair of the National Governors Association and U.S. secretary of housing and urban development. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. is president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, executive producer/host of The Chavis Chronicles on PBS, co-chair of No Labels and former executive director and CEO of the NAACP.

