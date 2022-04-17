Mayor Jim Kenney has delivered a $5.6 billion budget to Philadelphia City Council.
“As you review the plan, know that every program, policy and funding priority was made with one thing in mind: how can we move all of Philadelphia forward and spur a fast, equitable recovery in every ZIP code and neighborhood of our great city,” Kenney said. “This plan will move Philadelphia forward by enhancing core city services, accelerating inclusive economic growth across the city, maintaining the city’s long-term fiscal health, and continuing to reduce racial disparities so that race is not a determinant of success, and every single person that calls Philadelphia home can thrive. This budget demonstrates the determination to make our city a better place to live, work and visit.”
The mayor’s budget proposes investments in areas of education, violence prevention, economic development, and quality of life for Philadelphians.
With the city suffering from epidemic gun violence, the mayor’s proposal on how to keep Philadelphians safe is of special interest.
Kenney’s plan includes more funding for the Roadmap for Safer Communities, the city’s violence prevention plan. The plan calls for violence prevention investments and long-term investment that will direct more than $184 million to help reduce violence, an 18.5% increase, including increased salaries for officers.
Some of these investments include:
$6 million to expand evidence-based programs that target those most at risk of being a victim or a perpetrator of gun violence and provide connections to services, treatment and employment. This includes investments for the Group Violence Intervention Program, the Community Crisis Intervention Program, new behavioral health supports, and the implementation of a local version of READI (Rapid Employment and Development Initiative) to help decrease shootings among those at highest risk of gun violence.
An additional $12 million for the Anti-Violence Community Partnership Grants, which fund community-based organizations that are focused on reducing violence through trauma-informed healing and restorative practices in the neighborhoods most affected by violence. The total investment in this program alone has been more than $32 million over the last two years.
More than $3 million to enhance the Police Department’s ability to solve violent crime and modernize police tools with forensic upgrades and policy mobility, which will facilitate the use of enhanced forensic analysis in every homicide.
$1.5 million to support community engagement, homicide and non-fatal shooting reviews, planning, and improved data analytics to ensure anti-violence programs are addressing the causes of violence, reaching those who need it most, and making service connections successful.
$800,000 for violence prevention programs and supports focused on delinquent youth within the juvenile justice system, including restorative justice programming and $1.5 million for two additional Community Evening Resource Centers for a total of four centers operating from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. to support Philadelphia youth who are out after curfew.
The question is whether these proposals will be effective. The homicide rate in Philadelphia continues to rise higher than last year, which saw a record 562 homicides. As of April 13, there have been 132 homicides in 2022, a 7% increase over the same time last year.
While some of these proposals look promising, what is missing are timetables and expected outcomes. With more money for police and anti-violence programs, shouldn’t taxpayers expect results? Will more money for police lead to less violent crime, and if so, when?
