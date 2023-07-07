Supreme Court

Members of the Supreme Court sit for a group portrait last year following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, top right. — AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

 J. Scott Applewhite

The Supreme Court invalidated President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program Friday in a 6-3 opinion that encapsulates the conservative majority’s threats to Democratic initiatives, democracy and governance.

The opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, is just the latest example of how the court has invented a series of made-up rules about interpreting statutes that trump the actual words in the statute itself. According to Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote the dissent, “the court puts its own heavyweight thumb on the scales.”

Leah Litman is a professor of law at the University of Michigan and co-host of the Crooked Media podcast Strict Scrutiny. CNN

