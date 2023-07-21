Branding Bidenomics

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy June 28 at the Old Post Office in Chicago. — AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

 Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden’s recent adoption of “Bidenomics,” an economic theory based on using the power and resources of the federal government to help generate jobs and economic growth, has become fodder for the Republican presidential candidates competing to run against him. Recently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign released a memo tying the term to higher prices and inflation, while South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott took to the airwaves with a similar critique.

Biden’s embrace of the term, which is reminiscent of former President Barack Obama’s doubling down on the term “Obamacare” to describe his then-controversial health care law, might leave some scratching their heads — and for good reason.

Lanhee J. Chen, PhD, is a regular contributor to CNN Opinion and the David and Diane Steffy Fellow in American Public Policy Studies at the Hoover Institution. He was a candidate for California State Controller in 2022. Chen has played senior roles in both Republican and Democratic presidential administrations.

