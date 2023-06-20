Google

Six workers for Appen assigned to train Google’s new AI chatbot spoke out about low pay and unreasonable deadlines. — AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

 Jeff Chiu

SAN FRANCISCO — A group of contract workers tasked with training Google’s new AI chatbot said they were fired for speaking out about low pay and unreasonable deadlines they believe have left them unable to properly do their jobs and ensure the bots don’t cause harm.

In a complaint filed to the National Labor Relations Board last Wednesday, six workers claim they were illegally fired for organizing by their employer Appen, which provides tens of thousands of contract workers for Big Tech firms. The workers say they had spent nearly a year pushing for better pay and working conditions, and were then fired two weeks after one of the most prominent worker organizers among them sent a letter to Congress saying their situation could lead to Google’s chatbot, known as Bard, acting dangerously.

Gerrit De Vynck is a tech reporter for The Washington Post. He writes about Google, artificial intelligence and the algorithms that increasingly shape society. He previously covered tech for seven years at Bloomberg News. The Washington Post

