President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has honed his interpersonal skills in the Senate over many years. — AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

 Patrick Semansky

Jane Harman, a Democrat, represented California in the House from 1993 to 2011, chairs the board of Freedom House and is president emerita of the Woodrow Wilson Center. Special to The Washington Post

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.