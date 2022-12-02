Former President Donald Trump dined last week with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
Trump had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club with West, who is now known as Ye, as well as Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to express anti-Semitic and white nationalist rhetoric.
Ye, who says he is running for president in 2024, has made a series of anti-Semitic comments in recent weeks, leading to his suspension from social media platforms and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him.
While some Republican leaders have denounced Trump, many others have sought to downplay the controversy or have made excuses for him.
“Anti-Semitism is a cancer,” said former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, adding: “We stand with the Jewish people in the fight against the world’s oldest bigotry.”
Notice that Pompeo did not directly reference the dinner or Trump, the president under whom he served.
Some, like Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., blamed Trump’s staff for allowing Fuentes to join the dinner.
“If he wasn’t familiar with him, then whoever had responsibility for knowing the backgrounds of the people in the room, I hope they are already fired,” said Tillis.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham dismissively said: “Yeah, the meeting was bad. He shouldn’t have done it.” But he added that “there’s a double standard about this kind of stuff and I don’t think it will matter in terms of his political future.”
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he supposed Trump can “have dinner with whomever he wants to have dinner with, but I wouldn’t have dinner with him. I’ll put it that way.”
This aligns with the pattern of Trump allies turning a blind eye to Trump’s repeated failure to unequivocally condemn hate speech.
As the Associated Press points out: “During his 2016 campaign, Trump waffled when asked to denounce the KKK after he was endorsed by the group’s former leader, saying in a televised interview that he didn’t “know anything about David Duke.” In 2017, in the aftermath of the deadly white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump was widely criticized for saying there was “blame on both sides” for the violence. And his rallies frequently feature inflammatory rhetoric from figures like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who spoke earlier this year at a far-right conference organized by Fuentes.
Trump said he had “never met and knew nothing about” Fuentes before he arrived with Ye at his club.
But Trump also did not acknowledge Fuentes’ long history of racist and anti-Semitic remarks, nor did he denounce either man’s defamatory statements.
Trump remains popular with the Republican base. GOP leaders risk alienating those voters if they criticize him too strongly, which leads to their cowardice and rationalizing his actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.