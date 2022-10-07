The Union League of Philadelphia will give its Gold Award, one of its most prestigious awards, to polarizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The Union League, which was founded in 1862 as a patriotic society to support the Union and the policies of President Abraham Lincoln, is exercising poor judgment by presenting DeSantis with one of its highest honors next week.
Prominent members told the Tribune they were dismayed with the club’s decision considering his views on racial, immigration and social issues. They also pointed out that it was inappropriate to give DeSantis an award that could be seen as an endorsement in the middle of an election year. DeSantis is up for re-election in November.
DeSantis, a rising star in the Republican Party with presidential ambitions, is not your average Republican politician or conservative. He is a hard-right winger that even some Republicans consider an extremist.
Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey and administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in the George W. Bush administration, co-authored an Op-Ed article published in the Tribune last week stating that DeSantis’ actions should raise alarm bells.
In the Op-Ed, Whitman says DeSantis has “repeatedly promoted laws that courts have found to violate the First Amendment. Chief among these were a so-called ‘anti-riot’ bill that was found to have violated free speech and assembly; a law restricting race-based conversation and analysis in business and schools, which a federal judge said turned free speech ‘upside down’; and a law intended to punish social media companies that was unconstitutional because, a judge wrote, ‘the government can’t tell a private person or entity what to say or how to say it.’ That is a statement plainly obvious to any high school civics student, but apparently irrelevant to DeSantis as he championed the law’s creation.”
DeSantis has also passed “homophobic legislation,” the former New Jersey governor said. “Targeting the businesses of his perceived adversaries, DeSantis attacked Disney for opposing the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. He has moved to dissolve their special taxation district, despite the fact that the district keeps neighboring county taxpayers from bearing the huge costs of Disney World’s infrastructure,” Whitman continued.
“DeSantis also bullied the Special Olympics into dropping a vaccine requirement for its Orlando games by threatening them with a $27.5 million fine, even though people with intellectual disabilities such as Down syndrome, who constitute part of the core Special Olympian, had higher hospitalization and mortality rates from COVID-19.
“DeSantis is now taking his show on the road, traveling the country to brag about what he’s done (while conveniently omitting that the courts have struck down several of his greatest hits for violating people’s constitutional freedoms). Despite this inconvenient truth, these policies pose a political benefit to DeSantis by getting media attention and garnering conservative support as he eyes a potential White House bid in 2024.
“Then there is his showing of contempt for the norms at the very foundation of our democracy — voting. DeSantis has stood with election deniers from Arizona to Pennsylvania. While DeSantis himself has avoided answering whether he thinks the 2020 election was stolen, he proposed and backed a $1.1 million election crimes office in Florida,” Whitman said.
DeSantis sank to a new low last month, using children as political pawns by catching officials by surprise in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, with two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants.
Reason.com, a libertarian magazine, said the following about the decisions by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and DeSantis to send migrants to Democratic-leaning cities without warning: “Some of those sent say they were misled about where they were going, Reuters reports. One told Reuters that they had been promised short-term support, work permits and English lessons. But services in Martha’s Vineyard didn’t even know they were arriving.
“Republican leaders explain that they’re making a point about immigration policy and how America needs to secure its borders … as if it’s morally acceptable to simply use people at their most vulnerable to make such a point. Abbott, DeSantis and those cheering them seem to forget these are people, not chess pieces. People who came to America seeking opportunity, protection, and rights — and in return got treated like inanimate objects in bids to score points against political opponents.”
The Union League of Philadelphia has been a leading civic organization that has played an important role in the history of the country and of Philadelphia.
This has nothing to do with so-called “cancel culture,” a conservative term for censorship by liberals. Inviting DeSantis to speak would have been controversial but an understandable exercise in free speech. However, honoring DeSantis with one of its top awards sends the message that the league agrees with his inflammatory policies.
In fact, according to the Union League’s history, during the league’s first year, in 1863, it created a Union League medal of honor, “to be conferred on men who were regarded as deserving well of their country.” The medal was struck in both gold and silver. The first recipient of the gold medal was Lincoln.
There are several Republicans or conservatives that the Union League could have honored with its Gold Medal Award; the decision to honor DeSantis was an awful choice.
