Niger coup

Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, in August. — AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File

 Sam Mednick

The military coup d'état in Gabon on Aug. 30, which toppled the 55-year-long family reign of Omar and Ali Bongo, followed similar putsches by military officers in Niger, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea and Chad that have overthrown largely elected civilian governments. More dominoes may fall, too, as harassment of opposition parties continues in Senegal, Togo and Cameroon.

Yet global powers like the U.S. must first seek to understand the complex regional and external dynamics driving these coups to effectively respond to them. The risks of acting rashly and deferring to France's hostile and interventionist approach are too high.

Adekeye Adebajo, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, is a senior research fellow at the University of Pretoria’s Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.