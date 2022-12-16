Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., arrives at the Capitol on Dec. 7 after defeating Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. — AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

 J. Scott Applewhite

Fredrick Hicks is a political strategist and campaign expert. He served as a debate preparation partner for then-candidate Raphael Warnock in 2020. Hicks did not work for the campaign in 2022. He owns a consulting firm, HEG.

CNN

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.