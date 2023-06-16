When Gov. Josh Shapiro took office, he committed to making our government work for all Pennsylvanians — pledging to expand state contracting opportunities for our small minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses that have for too long been left behind. Under the Shapiro-Davis administration’s leadership, commonwealth agencies will now align and start the work of improving the experience for our small business community and widening a currently narrow gate to state contracting opportunities.

As secretary for the Department of General Services (DGS), I was immediately charged with evaluating the services and programs provided by the department’s Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO), which aims to create a more fair and equitable landscape in the competition for state contracts. In doing so, my team and I were able to identify some immediate actions that can be taken by our agency in support of Shapiro’s commitments.

Reggie McNeil is secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.

