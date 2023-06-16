When Gov. Josh Shapiro took office, he committed to making our government work for all Pennsylvanians — pledging to expand state contracting opportunities for our small minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses that have for too long been left behind. Under the Shapiro-Davis administration’s leadership, commonwealth agencies will now align and start the work of improving the experience for our small business community and widening a currently narrow gate to state contracting opportunities.
As secretary for the Department of General Services (DGS), I was immediately charged with evaluating the services and programs provided by the department’s Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO), which aims to create a more fair and equitable landscape in the competition for state contracts. In doing so, my team and I were able to identify some immediate actions that can be taken by our agency in support of Shapiro’s commitments.
According to our most recent data for July 2021 to June 2022, the commonwealth spent approximately $4.9 billion on goods and services. Of that spend, nearly $1 billion went directly to small businesses — but we can do better to boost our economy and support small and minority-owned businesses.
U.S. Census data revealed that in 2020, minority business ownership represented only 20% of total U.S. businesses, and according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Development Agency, minority-owned businesses lack equal access to capital and face disparities when it comes to opportunities in government contracting.
We are taking action to change the narrative in Pennsylvania.
Under the Shapiro-Davis administration, DGS has already cut the time it takes to certify a small business from 15 to 10 days, and within the next week we will begin Supplier Search workshops aimed at educating small minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses on the available contracting opportunities within our construction and commodities bureaus.
In addition to the workshops, DGS will begin an education campaign through local advertisements to help small businesses better understand how to navigate the commonwealth’s contracting processes through the entire lifecycle, from registration all the way through to when they are awarded a contract. We will also work to ensure that subcontractors — which are typically smaller businesses — are paid for their work promptly by reducing the timeframe for prime contractors to pay subcontractors to 10 days from when the prime contractor receives their payment from the state.
Finally, we will engage with other state agencies to identify ways they can increase their spending with small businesses through our Small Business Reserve Program, which sets aside contracting opportunities specifically for small businesses competition.
All of these actions will be tied to metrics in order to track our progress or show us where more attention is needed for improvement.
The governor’s commitment to our small and diverse business community spreads far and wide. As part of his first budget, the governor has proposed a $20 million investment in the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program, which provides working capital loans to minority-owned and woman-owned small businesses.
The governor’s budget also calls for an $8.6 million increase for the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Keystone Communities Program to support improvements in Pennsylvania Main Streets, particularly in rural and low-income communities.
The Shapiro-Davis administration is taking action to cut the bureaucratic red tape and make government work better to serve all Pennsylvanians. From educating small businesses on the opportunities available to them to identifying ways for other agencies to engage with small minority-owned businesses, the Department of General Services is committed to improving the state contracting process. Together, we will look to create real opportunity for our small and diverse businesses across the commonwealth.
Reggie McNeil is secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.
