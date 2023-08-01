On July 16, Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson announced that he would pivot from his role as president of the National Rainbow Coalition to become a university professor and adviser to his successor, the Rev. Frederick Douglas Haynes III, an activist and the pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas.

This announcement, accompanied by a laudatory speech from Vice President Kamala Harris, should have been front-page news. Instead, except for the Chicago newspapers, Jackson’s resignation from the group he founded in 1971 garnered very little national news.

Julianne Malveaux is an economist, author and dean of the College of Ethnic Studies at Cal State LA. Juliannemalveaux.com TriceEdneyWire.com

