Philadelphia City Councilmember at-large Allan Domb resigned Monday, unofficially kicking off the race for Philadelphia’s next mayor.
Domb said that he is considering running for mayor. His resignation is the first major step by a contender in the city’s 2023 mayoral race.
Domb sure sounds likes he’s running.
“Philadelphia is clearly in a moment of crisis and at an inflection point. Unfortunately, the city lacks both direction and leadership,” Domb previously said in a statement. “I’m exploring the opportunity to be the city’s next leader and have been very encouraged by many Philadelphians who believe I can be the type of candidate and mayor who can focus on what’s most important — public safety, inclusive job growth, and supporting neighborhoods in every corner of the city — and bring about real change that lifts people out of poverty.”
Domb’s resignation to run for mayor is likely just the first of several in council.
At least four other councilmembers are considering running for mayor, including at large councilmembers Derek Green and Helen Gym. Two district councilmembers — Cherelle Parker of Council’s 9th District and Maria Quinones Sanchez of the 7th District — are also said to be considering running for mayor.
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and Businessman Jeff Brown are also considered to be running for mayor.
Philadelphia will have no shortage of people seeking the city’s top job.
The question is who has the best leadership skills and vision needed to move the city forward.
Being mayor of the largest city in Pennsylvania and the sixth most populous city in the U.S. is a tough job.
But being mayor of this city of great history, culture and diversity can also be rewarding for someone who can lead, govern and IS ready to solve problems.
The next mayor will face a series of challenges including reducing gun violence, improving education, reducing poverty and increasing jobs.
Because of Philadelphia’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate, the election to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney will almost certainly be decided in the May 2023 primary.
If you want to have a say on who will be the city’s next mayor, be sure that you are registered to vote, become informed on the issues and learn the candidates’ records and their plans for the city.
