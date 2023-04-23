Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

The shocking disclosures from a recent ProPublica article about Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas’s acceptance of lavish gifts from Harlan Crow, a real estate mogul and Republican megadonor, raise the question of when a justice has so compromised his or her integrity — and that of the Supreme Court — that the justice should resign or be impeached.

Though Thomas has indicated he intends to amend his financial disclosure forms to reflect a 2014 real estate deal he made with Crow, that is hardly sufficient. We still need a full airing of Thomas’s acceptance of gifts and expensive vacations paid for by Crow for more than 20 years, as well as a process of accountability.

John Dean, a CNN contributor, is the former White House counsel for President Richard Nixon and the author of “The Rehnquist Choice: The Untold Story of the Nixon Appointment That Redefined the Supreme Court.” James D. Robenalt is a lawyer and author of “January 1973: Watergate, Roe v Wade, Vietnam, and the Month That Changed America Forever.” Together, Dean and Robenalt teach a continuing legal education program for lawyers called the WatergateCLE. CNN

