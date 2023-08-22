A worker on the assembly line

A worker on the assembly line at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, South Carolina. — AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File

 Sean Rayford

In March, the unemployment rate for Black Americans fell to 5% from 5.7% the month before. This was the lowest Black unemployment rate ever recorded in the Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly data, which goes back to 1972. It wasn’t really an all-time low — a 1953 BLS study estimated that the Black unemployment rate had been 4.6% the previous year, and even lower during World War II — but the 1.8 percentage-point gap in March between the Black unemployment rate and the white rate of 3.2% may have been (it was 2.2 percentage points in 1952).

These milestones understandably received a lot of attention. When the Black unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in April, and the Black-white gap contracted to just 1.6 points, that received attention, too. (So did the fact that the Black employment-population ratio was higher than the white ratio in March for the first time on record, although this was partly because only 16.7% of Black non-institutionalized civilians 16 and older (the denominator in the employment-population ratio) are 65 or older while 23.6% of whites are. The prime age (25-54) Black-white employment-population gap never dropped below 3.1 percentage points.

Justin Fox is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business, economics and other topics involving charts.

