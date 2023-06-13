Marian Wright Edelman

The day after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who had announced his decision to run for president, gave a speech at the Cleveland City Club. He said that it was not a time for politics, but a time of “shame and sorrow,” and he spoke on the “mindless menace of violence in America which again stains our land and every one of our lives”:

“No one — no matter where he lives or what he does — can be certain who will suffer from some senseless act of bloodshed. And yet it goes on and on ... We seemingly tolerate a rising level of violence that ignores our common humanity and our claims to civilization alike. We calmly accept newspaper reports of civilian slaughter in far off lands. We glorify killing on movie and television screens and call it entertainment. We make it easy for men of all shades of sanity to acquire weapons and ammunition they desire.”

Marian Wright Edelman is the founder and president emerita off The Children’s Fund.

