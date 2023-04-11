College Takeover War On Woke

New College of Florida students and supporters protest ahead of a meeting by the college’s board of trustees on the campus in Sarasota, Fla., in February. For years, students have come to the public liberal arts college because they were self-described free thinkers. Now they find themselves caught in the crosshairs of America’s culture war. — AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File

 Rebecca Blackwell

I was at the barbershop recently when Childish Gambino’s 2016 track “Redbone” popped up on a playlist. Singing about infidelity, Gambino — also known as Donald Glover — belts out, “Stay woke!” in the chorus. As we nodded our heads in unison to the song, someone asked, “How did ‘woke’ become the new scary term? Do they even know what it means?”

We all had a wry laugh about language that has been misappropriated over the years, but the distortion of “woke” has been particularly insidious.

Clay Cane is a Sirius XM radio host and the author of “Live Through This: Surviving the Intersections of Sexuality, God, and Race.” CNN

