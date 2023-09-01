Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at an event in St. Clair Shores, Mich., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

 Paul Sancya

At the first Republican debate we saw a truly rightwing phenomenon with Indian American candidate Vivek Ramaswamy playing the role of the aggrieved white man. To be sure, Ramaswamy is of Indian origin but these days there is a veritable stream of Indians, Africans, and Latinos willing to defend the white hierarchical order.

The advances made by the American society during the past one hundred years because of African American fearless struggle is being corrupted by several false notions of society.

