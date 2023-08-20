Carolina Panthers' Michael Oher

Carolina Panthers' Michael Oher speaks to the media during the first day of offseason conditioning in 2015. Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie “The Blind Side,” has filed a petition  in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago. — AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File

 Chuck Burton

There's something ineffably sad about the petition filed by former NFL star Michael Oher against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. The story of how the white family took the Black teenager into their home and raised him as their own was turned to magic in the film "The Blind Side," based on the Michael Lewis book. Sandra Bullock won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

But here's what Oher now says to the Tennessee probate court: "The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward." It's the Britney Spears case all over again; except that Spears at least knew that she was under a conservatorship. Oher says he didn't.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of "Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster."

