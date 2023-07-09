Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

Nearly 45 years to the day after the Supreme Court first upheld the constitutionality of the use of race as a possible positive factor in graduate school admissions, the Supreme Court declared the practice unconstitutional at both private and public colleges and universities.

The vote in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College lined up almost identically to the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision a year ago, overturning federal protection for abortion rights. The only differences were Chief Justice John Roberts, who — though he wrote his own concurrence in the abortion case, did not join in striking down Roe — wrote Thursday’s majority opinion on affirmative action, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. She participated only in the parts of the case addressing the constitutionality of the admissions policy at the University of North Carolina but not her undergraduate alma mater, Harvard College, where she was a member of the Board of Overseers.

Michael Gerhardt is the Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence at the University of North Carolina School of Law. He is the author of several books, including “The Power of Precedent.” CNN

