Violent crime in the predominantly Black neighborhoods of Philadelphia has increased alarmingly with 562 homicides in 2021 in the city. This year’s current tally, 430 deaths as of Oct. 16, is the second highest number of homicides in the city by this date in 15 years. In July two brothers, aged 10 and 14, surrendered themselves in connection with the death of a 73-year-old beaten by seven youth in their early teens.
This level of violence in the Black community must no longer be tolerated. These horrific acts must shock us into engaging in a serious, evidenced-based discussion of public safety. As horrible as these facts are, they conceal the depth and nature of this existential crisis.
In some sense the growing violence is a statement about the increasing irrelevance of the political leadership of the Black community. The blame falls on politicians, clergy and academics alike, who as a group have lost touch with the problems of the poorest of the Black poor.
Over the long term, the violence is an expression of the nihilism and decay of a politically orphaned underclass of youths who have been largely ignored. According to Christian philosopher Cornel West, nihilism in this context is “coping with a life of horrifying meaningless, hopelessness and (most important) lovelessness … [which] breeds a coldhearted, mean-spirited outlook that destroys both the individual and others.”
The current violence is informed by the culture of nihilism that has developed over the last 30 years. As entry into labor markets has become increasingly dependent on education and high skills, we have seen a generation of economically obsolete Black Americans, a new jack generation, ill-equipped to secure gainful employment.
Another dimension of the Black political leadership crisis has to do with the intelligentsia. The existence of a prominent Black intellectual class in Philadelphia, which is a major academic center, has not necessarily benefited the poorest of the poor. Despite virtually unlimited resources from the major universities, Black academics have produced few powerful new ideas in the areas of politics or policy to reduce the substantial suffering of the Black underclass.
Our children are depending on us to provide leadership, to ensure their safety in their neighborhoods, in their homes, schools and on the streets. Public health managerial models of violence prevention are necessary but insufficient to address the spiritual and political sources of the violence. These top-down approaches ignore the key role that persistent racial economic inequality has played in producing profound nihilism among poor young Black men.
We must take action now to reach our young people. We must turn them away from nihilism and violence even as we demand justice for them and protection from unmerited police violence.
A resource to help us do just these things exists: the TenPoint Plan to Mobilize Churches. This model was used by a coalition of faith and community-based partners as they played an essential role in reducing soaring rates of youth violence in Boston. Variations of the TenPoint model have been effectively implemented across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom and in the Caribbean. It has been recognized by the Clinton, Bush and Trump administrations. The author of the TenPoint Plan is a Harvard-educated, former member of the Somersville gang, Eugene F. Rivers, III.
The most important aspect of this plan is having responsible, caring adults play a role in prevention and intervention: diverting youth who are involved in or on the verge of being involved with gun violence to more positive life choices in education or employment. A related track is supporting the criminal justice system in the enforcement of the laws when crimes have been committed. The TenPoint Plan introduces new conceptual and practical frameworks for addressing the challenge of violence, such as clergy reaching out to drug dealers, providing connections to employment as an alternative to dealing, and monitoring youth on the streets. The advantage of these approaches is their being rooted in the community instead of being bureaucratic and top-down.
The TenPoint Plan must be adapted to the unique needs of our city. As a step in doing this, Mount Airy Church of God in Christ is hosting a Town Hall meeting, bringing leaders from across the city together on Oct 27. Black leadership in academia, politics and the church must all confront the nihilism in the Black community and its relationship to high levels of violence. It is time for us to unite, pray and act!
