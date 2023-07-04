Mortgage Rates

In 2022, 85% of home mortgages were fixed 30-year loans.

 Jae C. Hong

Why is the U.S. housing market not crashing? Interest rates are up, which means more expensive mortgages, which should push down demand. House prices are already falling in other countries, by nearly 9% in Canada and 16% in New Zealand. A map from UBS shows that, worldwide, many urban housing markets are bubble territory.

But in the U.S., prices have barely budged. The explanation is straightforward if not exactly simple: the 30-year mortgage. It is a financial product that should not exist — and it may well be the only thing keeping the U.S. housing market from collapse right now.

Allison Schrager is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering economics. A senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, she is author of “An Economist Walks Into a Brothel: And Other Unexpected Places to Understand Risk.” Bloomberg Opinion

