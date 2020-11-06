There’s a saying that many of us would say resonates within our spirit. We’ve all heard it so many times that we can easily recite it from memory. God will not put more on you than you can stand.
Some take those words of scripture as absolute fact, yet the interpretation can and does vary from pulpit to pulpit.
The meaning to me is always consistent. It may be God’s intent to test you, but it is not necessarily His desire to break you.
If you don’t know I’m on record that I believe tests come from the Almighty, while temptations come from the devil.
Triumph over this kind of adversity leads us all to testimony and without God’s pop quizzes in life, we would not be able to testify as to the goodness and mercy of a God who has stood by
us and seen us through.
I submit myself as a living example that my ability to witness in any way and perhaps help another believer, is because my experience as a sinner allows me to relate to others who
are catching hell here on earth.
It just proves no one is immune to being singled out by God to endure certain hardships.
Thus, we are then obligated to share our victories with someone who will then also be able to persevere, overcome and join countless saved souls who can say, “I’m here and whole as a witness to the mercy and kindness of Almighty God.”
I guess what I’m trying to say is when you are certain all doors are closed and options tried with no success, that’s the time to look for and depend on faith for God to show up and show out.
There is truly a ram in the bush for your situation but we have to understand and be resolute that mustard seed size faith can move mountains. Or should I say a mountain-sized effort without faith probably won’t move a mustard seed.
I believe it starts and stops with the principle that God will never abandon any of us. In our darkest moment or worst day, He is with us every step of the way. I know this because I’ve had what I considered at the time the absolute worst day of my life and several it-can’t-get-any-worse than this horror stories only to survive to battle the enemy another day.
God was with me then and dare I say He is with me now as He is you no matter the circumstances.
There is peace in this and peace of mind because I know trouble is ahead just as there was trouble back in the day. But you see back then I didn’t always know or believe the fight was fixed because of my superstar celestial teammate.
For those of you who might wonder where I’m coming from, I found the scripture that explains it better than I can.
“So, if you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don’t fall. No temptation has seized you except what is common to man. And God is faithful. He will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, He will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.” (1 Corinthians 10:12-13.)
The key understanding here is God will provide the ram in the bush; not you. So in all things, you must know the place to find your solution is God. Trust is the operative word here.
Know that when all else seems out of control when you are utterly hopeless, God is waiting on you to know and believe. Be still and understand your hope’s name is Jesus.
I am just walking talking proof. He did it yesterday. He can do it today. The question is do you believe it? Your acknowledgment is what makes the difference.
May God bless and keep you always.
