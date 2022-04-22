On April 10, 2021, I wrote: “The motto of the FBI is fidelity, bravery and integrity. Fidelity infers faithfulness to the cause of justice; bravery infers courageous behavior, integrity infers honesty. The indictment against Mr. Johnson and his wife reeks of injustice, cowardice, and dishonesty by the FBI. The FBI must learn to close cases when they find innocence. Instead, once they open a case, they feel they must prosecute even if there is nothing there. This is most egregious against the taxpayer and against our constitutional right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Shame on the FBI.”
The trial of Kenyatta Johnson, as evidenced by a mistrial Tuesday, is a failed public lynching of an innocent man and his wife. Here are the facts:
1. The FBI accused Johnson’s wife, Dawn Chavous, of taking money from Universal Companies to plan events (her line of work), in exchange for Johnson’s support for their zoning requests. What the FBI fails to understand is that anyone in the Black community would actually work to help Universal and its founder, Kenny Gamble, for free. Johnson was a supporter of Universal before he became a councilman and before he married Dawn Chavous.
2. The FBI admitted that Dawn Chavous did work for the hours that she billed and was paid for.
3. The government conducted 150 interviews and analyzed more than 2 million documents and not one single piece of evidence pointed to any bribe.
4. There is no wiretap evidence, memo, recorded conversation, phone call or eyewitness testimony that there was ever a bribe, intent to bribe, or intent to receive a bribe.
5. Johnson continues to work for the constituents in his district and the people of Philadelphia.
I stated in 2021 that the government had no case against Johnson and that the government, the prosecutor and the biased judge who has become the 13th juror should drop the case.
The aim of this trial is to destroy these people and deny them their constitutional right to their lives, their liberty and their pursuit of happiness.
Martin Luther King stated, “The ultimate tragedy of the human race is not the oppression and cruelty by bad people, but the silence of the good people.” My soul mourns for the injustice poured upon these innocent people, and I can no longer be silent. Good people must speak and act out against events like the killing of innocent Jews, Blacks and other minorities; the invasion of Ukraine; and the sham trials of the innocent waged by a powerful government agency with unlimited resources to destroy their lives. Silence is acquiescing to evil.
