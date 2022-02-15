You don’t have to go far to learn about Black History.
In your hands or on your computer screen, you are reading today’s Philadelphia Tribune that includes a special Black History Month edition on the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball and the history of the Negro Baseball Leagues.
Robinson became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.
In our special supplement, we take an in-depth look at Robinson’s life and career and its impact on baseball, including stories on Robinson’s hostile reception in Philadelphia, his amazing rookie season and the state of Blacks in baseball today.
We hope you check out this special supplement and share it with family and friends. Last month for our annual Martin Luther King Jr. supplement we took an in-depth look at Women in the Civil Rights Movement from the 1950s until the social justice movement today. In case you missed it, an electronic edition of the full supplement is available online at phillytrib.com.
Everyone is also invited to attend the Tribune’s Christopher J. Perry/Carter G. Woodson Black History Virtual Awards Event 2022, which will be held online at noon Thursday, Feb. 17. This year’s honorees are Kenneth Scott, president and CEO of Beech Enterprises, Della Clark, president and CEO of the Enterprise Center, and Dr. Orlando Kirton, surgeon-in-chief and chair of the Department of Surgery at Jefferson Health–Abington. The keynote speaker is Rev. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. Please register at p2p.events/blackhistorymonth (copy to your browser) to join us.
One way for children to learn more about Black history, especially local African Americans who have made a difference, is by visiting the Smith Memorial Playground Second Annual Leaders and Legends of Philadelphia exhibit. The Smith Memorial Playground welcomes back its front-lawn exhibition of local African-American leaders across the fields of law, education, medicine, media, sports and the performing arts. This free, family-friendly event recognizes hometown heroes whose impact has made Philadelphia a better place. “We are excited to celebrate the achievements of these important leaders and hope that their inspiring stories will spark conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion among children and their families,” says Frances Hoover, executive director of Smith Memorial Playground. “It’s important that children know that many African-American heroes, leaders and legends lived and made their mark in Philadelphia.”
There are also exhibits and programs for the entire family at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, and tours at Cheyney University and Lincoln University, two of the nation’s oldest historically Black colleges and universities, and at Mother Bethel AME Church, which was founded by Richard Allen in 1787 and is the oldest piece of property continually owned by African Americans. A small museum is located in its basement. There is also the Marian Anderson Historical Residence and the Paul Robeson Home.
The list of local institutions showcasing African-American history and notable African Americans is too long to cover here. Many of these institutions as well as historical markers are listed in Sojourner, the Tribune’s African American Visitors Guide to Philadelphia, which is also available on our website. The key thing to remember is that there is an abundance of local offerings to learn about African-American history during Black History Month and throughout the year. Check them out.
