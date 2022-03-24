Last week, three stellar and visionary educational leaders – John L. Davis Jr., Krish Mohip and Tony B. Watlington Sr., Ed.D. – visited Philadelphia as part of the School District’s search for a superintendent to succeed Dr. William Hite. The Board of Education plans to announce a final decision shortly: the person they believe to be the best choice to lead this school district into the future, building on the foundation, successes and advances of the outgoing superintendent.
When it comes to visible and influential appointments like a major city superintendent, the process is sometimes influenced by political will, insider preferences and divisive agendas. Nowhere among those factions will you find the needs of our children placed first. We cannot let that happen. Our children deserve more, and better.
Our next superintendent must cast a vision and present a measurable and detailed plan for how this can and will be done. That plan should identify an active and valued role for all Philadelphia constituent groups. All Philadelphians must courageously fight alongside the next superintendent to fix the ills that plague our schools and the School District as a system. Whoever the Board appoints – Davis, Mohip or Watlington – needs the support, encouragement and confidence of the entire city to succeed.
It’s simple: his wins are our wins. If he excels, so will Philadelphia’s students.
The success of Philadelphia’s educational system has never been the sole responsibility of the School District and the sitting superintendent. The success of our schools and their 200,000-plus students is our collective responsibility. Whether a student in the District; a parent of a student in the schools; a teacher, paraprofessional, or principal; a central office administrator; a local or state politician; a business, civic, or higher education partner; or a concerned and involved resident, each Philadelphian has a role to play.
As a member of the Superintendent Search Advisory Committee – a group created specifically for this search process to ensure that diverse perspectives are included in the review of candidates – I spent meaningful time with all three candidates, as well as the semifinalists. Our time together as members of the SSAC was defined by unapologetic, authentic and honest feedback; healthy, thoughtful, informed and passionate discourse; and straightforward questions and answers.
We saw committed and experienced educators with viable, actionable ideas to drive success in our schools, improve student performance and experience, nurture our public resources and achieve the Board’s Goals and Guardrails vision. We heard the perspectives of leaders who love children, believe in their potential to learn and recognize the value of high-quality instruction. Davis, Mohip and Watlington each lifted up the need for trust and collaboration with parents, guardians and families. All three proved they understand the unique challenges present in urban school districts, and that they have the strategic expertise and stamina to not only make tactical day-to-day decisions, but also navigate the networks and relationships around the city and Commonwealth. Our city needs this individual to be the chief teaching, learning, and operations officer. We cannot afford to settle for one over the other.
As a lifelong Philadelphian, a member of the 248th graduating class of Central High School, and having worked closely over the last 20 years with the School District, I want to take this opportunity to rally all of Philadelphia around this pivotal moment in a way that focuses us on collaboratively identifying and implementing solutions that will fix the flaws in our system while celebrating and building upon the good work that happens in our schools every day.
When the Board announces its decision, it is up to us to deliver the energy and endorsement of the entire city. We must not derail, undermine or block. We need to coalesce around the appointee, bridging existing relationships and linkages to key stakeholders, and access to local resources and brain trusts. The next superintendent will need our unwavering support. We owe it to our children and our future to make overwhelming success the only option for the next Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.
Dr. David E. Thomas is a lifelong Philadelphian and member of the Superintendent Search Advisory Committee (SSAC) working alongside the School Board in the search for Dr. William Hite’s replacement
