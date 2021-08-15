Gov. Andrew Cuomo sat amid all the trappings of an important news conference — the dignified seal, the flags, the sign-language interpreter — and on Tuesday announced his resignation, calling it evidence of his affection for New York state and its residents.
The Democrat said he will be gone from office in 14 days and will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat. But the culture that nourished the kind of behavior of which he has been accused remains. Yet again, we’ve shown how adept we’ve become at hacking down the high weeds, but we’ve yet to pull their stubborn roots from the soil.
A 165-page report commissioned by New York’s attorney general found that Cuomo’s words and deeds while in office supported the chorus of accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct. His fellow Democrats called for his resignation. So did President Joe Biden. Impeachment was looming. One of his accusers removed her mask of anonymity to publicly state her case and to define accountability as ultimately Cuomo’s prosecution. A long road of political and legal controversy lay ahead. And so, he was stepping down, to save everyone the brutality of it all, he said.
“I love New York and I love you. And everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love,” Cuomo said. “The best way I can help now is if I step aside.”
He sat facing a camera, but not a gaggle of reporters bearing questions. His was a statement, not a conversation. The day’s accoutrements were familiar to anyone who watched his regular updates on the coronavirus as the pandemic was tearing through New York like a firestorm. His bearing back then brought him national acclaim as the no-nonsense voice of governmental truth at time when the federal government was adrift. Cuomo didn’t merely occupy a position of power, he bore out a new mythology, one that may well have collapsed in the face of another investigation — one looking into the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
All these months later, he faced the public following an appearance by his attorney Rita Glavin in which she offered bullet points of rebuttal to various accusations in the report and raised questions about the way in which the investigation was ultimately conducted. Hers wasn’t so much a legal defense as it was a cultural one. And in her telling, the culture is rife with political subterfuge, hypersensitivity to generational differences and no small number of lies.
When Cuomo finally spoke, he leaned into his New Yorkness. He drew out his words slowly and meticulously, turning his New York accent into a put-upon urban drawl. His voice went raspy at times. He periodically punched the air with his hand, which was curled into the sort of thumb-topped fist so familiar in political pantomimes. His French cuffs swayed slightly with the physical effort of delivering his face-saving oratory that was also tasked with being an apology, a cultural dissection, a calming balm and a narration of his legislative scrapbook.
Since he became governor in 2011, the state has passed the Marriage Equality Act and gun-control legislation, extended the rights of victims of rape by removing or extending time limits for prosecution and fought a pandemic.
In his remarks, he referenced his daughters. He wants them to be treated as equals to their male peers. He wants them to excel. And surely, on this subject, he speaks from the heart. But what we want for our own, often sadly has little bearing on what we do to others.
Cuomo was ultimately laid low by accusations that he “cupped” an employee’s breast, grabbed at buttocks, planted unwanted kisses on lips, seeded conversations with intimate questions and generally made some women in his office feel undervalued and unsafe.
In Cuomo’s telling of it, he was “too forward” or “too aggressive” and his “banter” was misconstrued.
“In my mind I’ve never crossed the line with anyone,” he said. “But I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn.”
So it seems that Cuomo, as the state’s chief executive, excelled at setting boundaries for others, at seeing the blazing red lines in the sand that others stumbled over. Yet he did not see himself constrained by his own rules, his own mandates, the very laws that he supported.
In so many ways, that’s neither surprising nor unusual. Whether it’s a consideration of sexism, racism, homophobia, antisemitism, anti-Asian bias or a litany of other offenses, few are adept at assessing their own flaws. This culture, in which the individual is always right even when it goes against the collective good, makes such assessments difficult.
In this era of social media, when people perform their lives rather than live them, it’s easy to mistake the public face that they construct with the private one. But often, it’s the public face that’s the easiest to maintain. That is what makes us so quick to believe in our own infallibility, our own narrative and our own inherent goodness. It’s easier to recognize that someone else is on a grievous path than it is to see our own perilous trajectory until we are in the midst of free fall.
The hard work, after all, begins at home. People believe their public righteousness absolves them from private wrongs — ordinary people, let alone powerful politicians. Their intellectual do-gooding negates unthinking misbehavior.
People often feel as though they can privately delight in off-color jokes because they have publicly been embraced by those who are the butt of them. If you’ve aligned yourself with feminists, you can make sexist jokes, right? Everyone knows you’re just kidding, don’t they? Don’t they?
Cuomo has resigned. And so a public shame that grew out of terrible accusations has been excised. But deeply rooted problems remain unsolved, and they are legion: The fear of reprisal or mocking that silences people. The sense that employment is tenuous and comes without safety nets. The deeply held belief that white masculinity is synonymous with strength and privilege — and all femininity is the “other.” The inability to recognize that sometimes a compliment is simply a compliment, even if awkwardly delivered. The refusal to grasp that simply because something was accepted in the past doesn’t mean that it was ever acceptable.
We celebrate this moment when people are encouraged to bring their entire selves into the workplace. To do so, we’re also going to need to make space for patience, grace and sensitivity. And instead of an office culture full of forced banter, make way for a bit of self-reflection.
