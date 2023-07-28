Affirmative Action Education Legacy Admissions

People protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington on June 29, the day the court outlawed affirmative action in college admissions. Days later, activists filed suit against Harvard over its use of legacy preferences for children of alumni.

— AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

 Jose Luis Magana

Not long after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2023 decision to ban the use of race in college admissions, people began to ask questions once again about the fairness of legacy admissions.

Legacy admission is a practice in which colleges give a preference to the children of graduates when deciding which students to let in.

Angelica S. Gutierrez of Loyola Marymount University wrote this article for The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.