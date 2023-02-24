Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney blamed in part the state legislature and the federal government’s failure to limit access to guns for the shooting death of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.
Kenney said lawmakers have been unwilling to place more restrictions on the sale of firearms.
“There’s too many (guns) and they’re too easy to get,” Kenney said during a news conference to discuss the details in the shooting death of Officer Fitzgerald.
Kenney blamed gun manufacturers and dealers, who he said are “conning people” into believing that limiting access to firearms is a violation of constitutional rights.
“You can say you back the blue, but if you don’t back gun control and gun availability, you don’t back the blue,” Kenney said. “We owe it to them to do everything we can to stop this nonsense and stop this tragedy.”
Kenney said that in a “gun-crazy state” with few limitations on how or when people can buy firearms, some guns are bound to end up in the hands of those who aren’t allowed to possess them.
The mayor and other local elected officials are right to call on lawmakers to back legislation that would expand background checks, place limits on the number of guns individuals can purchase per month and require the reporting of lost and stolen firearms.
It is also reasonable to require mandatory instant criminal background checks for sales at gun shows.
These common sense gun laws are needed to keep guns out of the hands of mentally unstable people and those with a history of violence.
Philadelphia has tried to enact its own gun laws, but under state law local municipalities are generally prohibited from passing their own gun restrictions. Last fall, a city judge blocked an executive order in which Kenney sought to ban guns from recreation centers and playgrounds. Courts have repeatedly rejected Philadelphia’s attempts to overturn the state statue.
But police are unsure how Miles Pfeffer, who is facing murder charges, obtained the weapon used to shoot Fitzgerald. Police have not recovered the weapon used in the fatal shooting.
While new gun control laws such as strengthening background checks for gun buyers and raising the age to purchase a firearm to 21 are needed, it would be misleading to suggest new gun laws alone will reduce gun violence.
That’s because most gun crimes are committed by those who illegally possess guns, according to a study of inmates in federal and state prisons, conducted by Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research.
Since most violent crimes are not committed by legal gun owners and there is little chance of significant new gun laws passing anytime soon in the state Legislature or Congress, local officials must focus on cracking down on illegal gun possession.
More effective policing, vigorous prosecution and stricter sentencing of violent criminals using illegally obtained weapons will be needed to reduce crime.
