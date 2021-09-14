When COVID-19 hit Philadelphia in March 2020, I, like everyone else, never imagined that we would still be dealing with it a year and a half later. This pandemic has challenged all of us to change the way we live our lives, to think differently about how we keep each other safe, and to be patient in ways we have never imagined.
The release of the COVID-19 vaccine brought hopes of a return to life without masks and visits with family and friends, but as the Delta variant moves through our city, it is more important than ever that we encourage our loved ones to get vaccinated. Vaccines are proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19, but many people still have concerns about getting vaccinated.
I decided to get vaccinated because as the mother of three children, two of whom are too young to be vaccinated, I knew it was the right thing for me to do, not only for my safety, but for the safety of my children as well. I also love to travel, especially going on cruises. I knew if I wanted to go on a cruise again being vaccinated would be a requirement. So I talked to friends, family, and medical professionals about the vaccine, looked at the ways it would help me keep my family and friends safe and do the things I enjoy, and decided to get vaccinated.
While we got off to a rocky start, and I did not always agree with the path forward, Philadelphia has become a national leader with our vaccination rate. Philadelphia was one of the first big cities in the country to reach President Biden’s seventy percent vaccine target for the Fourth of July. With fewer resources and more people at-risk of severe impacts from contracting COVID-19, Philadelphia has still been able to keep up with and now surpass its peer cities. As of Sept. 1, at least 80.7% of adults in Philadelphia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 821,643, or 66.2%, nearly two thirds of Philadelphia adults are now FULLY vaccinated.
We would not have achieved these impressive accomplishments without the Kenney Administration’s focus and determination to keep Philadelphians safe during this unprecedented crisis. More importantly, we would not have achieved this goal equitably without excellent partners like Dr. Ala Stanford and the Black Doctors COVID19 consortium who were on the front lines since the beginning of this pandemic and continue to serve communities most in need.
The city has reached an impressive vaccination rate because of our investment in programs that prioritize one-one-one conversations that happen in diverse communities. We are not waiting for people to come to us, but instead looking at how we can reach people where they are. This model has earned us national attention. CNBC joined Philly Counts team members going door-to-door to share personal stories and resources to combat misinformation and help residents make informed decisions about getting vaccinated.
Our vaccine efforts have also relied heavily on partnerships. For example, the Latino community now has the second highest vaccination rate among the City’s racial groups. A few months ago, Hispanic/Latino Philadelphians had some of the lowest vaccination rates in the city. That’s when community organizations jumped in, showing us that access is important, but outreach is crucial. Without organizations like Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha (APM), Unidos Contra COVID, and the work of dedicated community leaders like Quetcy Lozada at Esparanza, we would not have been able to close this gap. Through targeted outreach programs that included specific messaging to different segments of the community and strong relationships, these partners were able to identify undervaccinated areas and reach them with a compelling message.
Stopping the spread of COVID-19 has been a true team effort, but with the Delta variant spreading rapidly, our work cannot stop. Our cases have been rising, and we need everyone to continue to work together to keep our communities safe.
If you have yet to get vaccinated, I urge you to speak to your family doctor, call Philly 3-1-1, reach out to a trusted community organization, or even call my office (215-686-0454). It is okay to have questions, and there are many people in the city ready to talk to you about getting vaccinated.
I remain grateful to the administration, our health care providers, and our trusted community partners for your steadfast work. Your innovation and dedication to our residents is inspiring, and I look forward to our continued work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Get vaxxed Philly
